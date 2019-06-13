Crossroads Community
SVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film Friday at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. This event is always held the second Friday of the month. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
Community HU sing
SEASIDE — A Sound Of Soul Event, Singing HU (Hue), an ancient name for God, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway, sponsored by ECKANKAR, The Path Of Spiritual Freedom. For information, contact Seann Valen at eckcoast@gmail.com
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Communities in Partnership
SEASIDE — Spiritual Communities in Partnership meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Riley’s Restaurant, 1104 S. Holladay Drive, to foster better understanding among faith practitioners and to nurture one another in spirit. All faiths are welcome. For information, call Ann Souvenir at 503-738-0200.
