Astoria Christian ChurchFor service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First Baptist ChurchFirst Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St., holds an in-person worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing is practiced, face coverings are required and hand sanitizers are available. The service is also broadcast at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. There is no child care, but children are encouraged to join the service. For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761.
Astoria First United Methodist ChurchFor livestream service information and updates, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Grace Episcopal ChurchFor updates, food pantry hours and in-person and livestream service information, call the church at 503-325-4691, email graceastoria4691@gmail.com or go to graceastoria.org or fb.me/Grace Astoria
Peace First LutheranFor service information, go to astoriafirstlutheran.com under “Worship & Music/Videos & Resources” or bit.ly/FLCAstoria. To receive a DVD of the services and bulletin, call the office and leave a message.
Pioneer Presbyterian ChurchFor service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Brendan the Navigator Eastern OrthodoxSt. Brendan the Navigator Eastern Orthodox Church, 820 Alameda Ave., is holding services Saturday, with Reader’s Vespers at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, Reader Seraphim leads the congregation through Typica at 10 a.m.
Social distancing between families and mask-wearing are required. For questions, contact Rev. Kevin Lien at 503-467-8360.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea ParishFor information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria