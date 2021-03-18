Astoria Christian ChurchFor service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First Baptist ChurchFirst Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St., holds an in-person worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing is practiced, face coverings are required and hand sanitizers are available. The service is also broadcast at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. There is no child care, but children are encouraged to join the service. For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761.
Astoria First United Methodist ChurchFor livestream service information and updates, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Grace Episcopal ChurchDuring Lent, Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., offers contemplative music by local musicians from noon to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Ray Utterback is the guest musician on Friday.
The entire schedule, which runs through Good Friday on April 2, can be found on the church website, graceastoria.org. These offerings will also be livestreamed and can be found online and recorded on Facebook and YouTube.
For updates, food pantry hours and in-person and livestream service information, call the church at 503-325-4691, email graceastoria4691@gmail.com or go to the church’s website or fb.me/Grace Astoria
Peace First LutheranFor service information, go to astoriafirstlutheran.com under “Worship & Music/Videos & Resources” or bit.ly/FLCAstoria. To receive a DVD of the services and bulletin, call the office and leave a message.
Pioneer Presbyterian ChurchWARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Brendan the Navigator Eastern OrthodoxSt. Brendan the Navigator Eastern Orthodox Church, 820 Alameda Ave., holds Catechism, which is open to anyone interested in learning more about the Eastern Orthodox faith, at 4 p.m. Saturday. Great Vespers follow at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, Rev. Kevin Lien, priest-in-charge, leads the congregation through Matins, starting at 8:30 a.m.; Divine Liturgy is at 10 a.m.
For questions, contact Rev. Lien at 503-467-8360.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea ParishFor information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria