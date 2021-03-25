Astoria Christian ChurchFor service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First Baptist ChurchFirst Baptist Church of Astoria, 349 Seventh St., is holding in-person worship services at 6 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, and at 10:45 a.m. April 4, Easter Sunday. Both services are being broadcast live at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist
First Baptist is also coordinating with other churches in the community for an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. at the Astoria Column. For information, contact the church at 503-325-1761.
Astoria First United Methodist ChurchFor livestream service information and updates, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Grace Episcopal ChurchDuring Lent, Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., offers Vincent Centeno playing contemplative music at 1 p.m. Friday, which will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Palm Sunday services are in-person at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The later service is being livestreamed.
During Holy Week, Evening Prayer is at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and is being broadcast on Facebook only.
A Tenebrae service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and a Maundy Thursday service is at 7 p.m. Thursday. On April 2, a Good Friday Liturgy is at noon. These services are also livestreamed.
On Easter Sunday, there is a single service at 10 a.m. Reservations are required by calling the church office.
Strict COVID-19 restrictions are followed for in-person services. Masks must be worn, and attendance is limited.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org; for livestreaming, go to fb.me/Grace Astoria or bit.ly/YTGraceAstoria
Peace First LutheranFor service information, go to astoriafirstlutheran.com under “Worship & Music/Videos & Resources” or bit.ly/FLCAstoria. To receive a DVD of the services and bulletin, call the office and leave a message.
Pioneer Presbyterian ChurchWARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Mary, Star of the Sea ParishFor information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria