Community HU sing
SEASIDE — A Seaside Community Eckankar HU Sing takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway. Regardless of one’s beliefs or religion, anyone can sing HU (pronounced hue), an ancient name for God; it is for the spiritual upliftment of those who come, and is not directed to any other purpose. For information, call Seann Valen at 503-717-5485, email axcess49@gmail.com or go to eckankar.org
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection. For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Communities in Partnership
SEASIDE — Spiritual Communities in Partnership meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Riley’s Restaurant, 1104 S. Holladay Drive, to foster better understanding among faith practitioners and to nurture one another in spirit. All faiths are welcome. For information, call Ann Souvenir at 503-738-0200.
Astoria Church of Christ
Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts Don Hindsley as its guest speaker for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. His topic is “Bridging the Gap,” from Romans 8:35-39. A Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome.
On April 27, the church hosts its seventh annual After Easter Community Sing-along at 3 p.m. All faiths and denominations are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served. For information, call 503-791-3235.
Grace Episcopal
Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., celebrates the Second Sunday in Lent at a single 10 a.m. service.
The noon series “Fridays in Lent,” with music for listening or walking the Stations of the Cross, takes place between 12:10 and 1 p.m. March 22 with Laurie Drage, piano and voice, and Phyllis Taylor.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Calvary Episcopal
SEASIDE — Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive in Seaside, presents “Moments for Meditation,” featuring singer Deac Guidi, a teacher and performer who lives on the North Coast, accompanied by Calvary’s organist, from noon to 12:30 p.m. March 22.
“Moments for Meditation” are half-hour offerings of music intended to give an opportunity to enjoy thoughtful music, and perhaps take time for personal meditation and reflection, during the season of Lent.
Calvary also offers the Holy Eucharist at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
