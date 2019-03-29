Grace Episcopal
Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., celebrates Lent at a single 10 a.m. service. The ensemble IJenNeh presents African gospel music during the service, and also at a 3 p.m. concert at Grace, with a freewill offering.
“Lessons & Anthems of the Lenten Season,” takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday performed by the two choirs of Grace Episcopal and St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church.
Directed by Vincent Centeno of Grace, and Chris Lynn Taylor of St. Mary’s, this ecumenical event features congregational singing, solos and a children’s choir, alternating with readings from the Bible.
The noon series “Fridays in Lent” offers contemplative music for listening or self-guided Stations of the Cross walks. Pianist Jennifer Goodenberger performs April 5.
Grace Church has issued a Call for Art for the eighth annual Jean Barney Memorial Art Show. The theme this year is “This Fragile Earth, Our Island Home,” with artwork to be submitted on May 31. Information about the show and entry forms are available at the church and in various art galleries.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
