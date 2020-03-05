Grace EpiscopalThe noon series “Fridays in Lent” offers contemplative music for listening or for walking the Stations of the Cross from 12:10 to 1 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave. On Friday, the featured musicians are the Trio Sempra Sonora, with Denise Reed (piano), Sabine Muth (violin) and Mike Woods (cello).
The community soup-supper is being served at 4 p.m. Sunday; come at 3 p.m. to help with set-up or 5 p.m. for cleanup.
Grace Church offers a Taizé Prayer & Song service at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The program features Lenten music, and is accompanied by Jennifer Goodenberger (piano), Shelley Loring (flute), Erik Utterback (cello) and the Taizé choir. All are welcome.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Calvary EpiscopalSEASIDE — Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive, presents “Moments for Meditation,” half-hour offerings of music from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent that provide an opportunity to take time for personal meditation and reflection. This Friday’s artist is Susan Buehler (piano selections). The public is welcome; there is no charge.
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. The Rev. Kit Ketcham, PUUF minister emerita, speaks about “Coming Out of the Religion Closet.” The monthly potluck lunch follows the service.
Beginning March 15, the PUUF Fellowship begins holding the service at noon Sundays and moves permanently to the First Presbyterian Church of Astoria, 1103 Grand Ave.
Bethany Free LutheranBethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., is holding Lenten worship services at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. A soup supper is served each week before the service at 6:15 p.m. The public is welcome.
Bethany continues to offer a ride from Emerald Heights to Sunday school each Sunday morning. The van picks people up at the Emerald Heights bus stop at Nimitz Drive and McCain Road at 9:05 a.m. Sundays. For information, go to bethanyfree.com or call 503-325-2925.
Astoria Church of ChristThe Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts Don Hindsley as guest speaker for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. His topic is on “Believe and Believe More,” taken from Mark 9:23-24.
A Bible study is offered at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.