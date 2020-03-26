Calvary EpiscopalSEASIDE — All public worship and other activities at Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive, have been discontinued until further notice, due to the coronavirus. This includes the Lenten music presentations previously announced. For information, call the church at 503-738-5773.
Grace EpiscopalGrace Episcopal Church will be holding all worship services online until further notice. Wednesday evening prayer will stream live at 7 p.m. Sunday morning prayer will stream live at 10 a.m.
Those services, as well service of Compline (bedtime prayers) which have already been recorded, will be available on the church’s Facebook page at fb.me/GraceAstoria. A link is available on church’s website, graceastoria.org, as are the latest updates, service leaflets and music.
The hunger ministry at Grace will continue with stricter controls. The food pantry will be open from 9 to 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The community dinners on the second and fourth Sundays will be takeout and available at 4 p.m.
For information, call 503-325-4691.
