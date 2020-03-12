Crossroads CommunitySVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film Friday at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
Community HU singSEASIDE — A Sound Of Soul Event, Singing HU (Hue), an ancient name for God, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway, sponsored by ECKANKAR, The Path Of Spiritual Freedom. For information, contact Seann Valen at eckcoast@gmail.com
Cannon Beach CommunityCANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Calvary EpiscopalSEASIDE — Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive, presents “Moments for Meditation,” half-hour offerings of music from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent that provide an opportunity to take time for personal meditation and reflection. This Friday’s artist is Susan Buehler (vocal selections). The public is welcome; there is no charge.
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship has changed the normal time and place of services to noon Sundays at the First Presbyterian Church, 1103 Grand Ave. On Sunday, the speaker is Seaside Mayor Jay Barber, representing Shared Hope International. His topic is “Minor Sex Trafficking: Human trafficking is the fastest growing crime in America.”
PUUF members are invited to join their new hosts during the coffee hour at 11:15 a.m. Child care is available during the service.
Astoria Church of ChristThe Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts Don Hindsley as guest speaker for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. His topic is on “Faith Works,” taken from James 2:22.
A Bible study is offered at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
Grace Episcopal ChurchGrace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., offers “Fridays in Lent,” contemplative music for listening or walking the Stations of the Cross, at 12:10 p.m. On Friday, musician Shelley Loring (flute) is featured.
On Sunday, there is a single 10 a.m. service. For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Communities in PartnershipSEASIDE — Interfaith group Spiritual Communities in Partnership meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Education Center at Providence Seaside Hospital, 725 S. Wahanna Road in Seaside, to foster better understanding among faith practitioners and to nurture one another in spirit. All faiths are welcome. For information, call Ann Souvenir at 503-738-0200.
Eastern OrthodoxSt. Brendan the Navigator Eastern Orthodox Church, 820 Alameda Ave., is holding services Saturday and Sunday.
Catechism, which is open to anyone interested in learning more about the Eastern Orthodox faith, is at 4 p.m. Saturday. Vespers begins at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, Rev. Kevin Lien leads the congregation through Matins, beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. A potluck is being served after the services in the Parish Hall. All are welcome.
For questions, call Rev. Kevin Lien at 503-467-8360.
