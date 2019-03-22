Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts Ken Tipps as guest speaker for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. His topic is on the Book of Jeremiah. A Bible study is offered at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
The Stations of the Cross are at 3 p.m. today at St. Francis de Sales Mission, 867 Fifth Ave. in Hammond, and at 6 p.m. at St. Mary, Star of the Sea, 1465 Grand Ave. A soup and bread dinner follows in the school auditorium, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.
At noon Saturday, a Public Square Crusade recites the rosary at Eighth Street and Marine Drive.
The Spanish prayer group meets from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the St. Benedict classroom.
The Sacrament of Penance/Reconciliation is held at St. Mary’s at 5 p.m. Wednesday and at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Francis de Sales, or by appointment by calling the parish office at 503-325-3671.
Grace Episcopal
Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., observes the Third Sunday in Lent at a single 10 a.m. service.
Sunday is also Hunger Awareness Sunday, with an ingathering of both monetary and nonperishable food items. Paper products, canned corn and chili are needed, as are can openers and large paper bags.
The monthly Community Dinner is served at 4 p.m. in the Parish Hall, free of charge. Come at 3 p.m. to set up or 5 p.m. to clean up.
“Fridays in Lent” offers contemplative music for listening or for walking the Stations of the Cross. Hannelore Morgan (recorders) is featured March 29, beginning at 12:10 p.m.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Bethany Free Lutheran
The youth group of Bethany Free Lutheran Church is putting on a rummage sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the church parking lot, 451 34th St. A wide variety of items are for sale. The event is a fundraiser for a trip this summer to the Free Lutheran Youth national convention in Estes Park, Colorado.
Calvary Episcopal
SEASIDE — Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive in Seaside, offers the final in a series of “Moments for Meditation” for the season of Lent from noon to 12:30 March 29.
The guest artist is Susan Buehler, who is Calvary’s musician, in addition to her teaching commitments and her work accompanying the Cannon Beach Chorus.
Calvary offers the Holy Eucharist at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
