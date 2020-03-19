Calvary EpiscopalSEASIDE — Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive, presents “Moments for Meditation,” half-hour offerings of music from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent that provide an opportunity to take time for personal meditation and reflection. This Friday’s artist is Deac Guidi (vocal selections). The public is welcome; there is no charge.
Grace Episcopal
All services and events at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., are canceled, effective now through the end of March.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
First LutheranLenten Wednesday services and soup suppers are canceled for the remainder of the season, through April 9, at First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St.
Astoria Church of ChristDue to the coronavirus pandemic, the Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., has canceled its annual after Easter community sing-along, scheduled for April 18. The church hopes to host this event again in 2021. For information, call 503-791-3235.
