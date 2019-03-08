St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
On Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Called to Protect (CTP) training for parents and adults is in English in the Parish Office, and in Spanish in the St. Benedict Room. Parishioners are requested to attend to work on community and child safety.
The Youth Group meets at 6 p.m. Sunday in St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church.
The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered at 5 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave., and at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the St. Vincent de Sales Mission, 867 Fifth Ave. in Hammond.
Stations of the Cross are at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Vincent de Sales, and at 6 p.m. at St. Mary, Star of the Sea.
Pacific Unitarian Universalist
Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship services are held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. This Sunday, Rev. Kit Ketcham speaks about “Universal Morality: The Seven Standards of Morality That Tend to Apply Across Cultures.” All are welcome.
After the service, the monthly potluck lunch is being held at the Astoria Masonic Temple, 1572 Franklin Ave.
Grace Episcopal
During the season of Lent, Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., holds a single 10 a.m. Sunday service. Sunday School classes take place at the beginning of the service, with children joining parents for Communion.
A Lenten Taizé Prayer & Song service for Healing is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, consisting of simple repeated chants, periods of silence, prayers both individual and communal, and the lighting of candles. All are welcome.
The noon series “Fridays in Lent,” with music for listening or walking the Stations of the Cross is from 12:10 to 1 p.m. On March 15, Ray Utterback on the organ and piano, performs with violin soloists.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Bethany Free Lutheran
Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., shows the movie “Mully” at 6 p.m. Sunday. The movie is free, and the public is invited.
Bethany holds Lenten services at 7 p.m. each Wednesday from now until Easter. A soup supper precedes the service at 6:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
