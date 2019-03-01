Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship
A Purification Service at Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship is held on the first Sunday of each month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Wesley Room of the Astoria First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave. Use the 11th Street entrance.
This service is not defined by any particular belief system, and is especially intended for the “spiritual but not religious,” as well as those who draw from more than one faith tradition. For information, go to cgifellowship.org
St. Catherine Episcopal
NEHALEM — St. Catherine Episcopal Church, 36335 U.S. Highway 101 in Nehalem, holds a Labyrinth walk from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the first Sunday of every month. All are welcome. For information, go to saintcatherineoregoncoast.org
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Crossroads Community
SVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film Friday at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. This event is always held the second Friday of the month. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
The Knights of Columbus are hosting Sunday Breakfast after the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Masses in the Star of the Sea School auditorium, 1411 Grand Ave. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee.
A ministry to Catholic Women meets for a “Dutch Treat” lunch at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday at El Tapatio, 229 W. Marine Drive. Those planning to attend should call Genie Marxer today at 503-861-2945. Young children should not attend.
A Mardi Gras Celebration takes place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium. Come dressed in costume to participate in karaoke, a raffle, dancing, children’s games, and the Pre-Lent Potluck (meaty entrees get free admission). The suggested donation is $25 for a family or $10 per adult; all proceeds fund Religious Education programs. Prizes are being given to Best Costume (Child, Adult, and Family categories) and Best Entree (food categories), and there are treats for karaoke singers and children’s games. Contact the Parish Office to participate or donate raffle items or prizes at 503-325-3671.
The distribution of ashes for Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, is at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. (bilingual) Wednesday at St. Mary, Star of the Sea, 1465 Grand Ave. (the 5 p.m. Reconciliation is canceled); and at noon at the St. Francis de Sales Mission, 867 Fifth Ave. in Hammond.
Stations of the Cross begins at 3 p.m. March 8 at St. Francis de Sales. St. Mary, Star of the Sea is offering a mini-retreat in Spanish in the main church from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by Stations of the Cross and Lenten soup.
Grace Episcopal
At Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., the tradition of “putting away the Alleluias” occurs following the 10 a.m. service. This highlights the more serious and contemplative mood during the season of Lent. Parishioners are asked to bring palm crosses or branches from Palm Sunday last year to be burned to use as ashes for Ash Wednesday.
The Labyrinth is open for walking from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. An introduction is offered at 3 p.m., upon request. It takes an average of 30 minutes to complete the walk.
The annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper is served from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Parish Hall by the church youth. Donations will be accepted for the Acolyte Fund. The meal includes ham and all the pancakes you can eat. The palms will be burned following the meal for use on Ash Wednesday.
Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. The Imposition of Ashes takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“Fridays in Lent,” a weekly music series for contemplative listening and/or walking the Stations of the Cross between 12:10 and 1 p.m., begins March 8, with the Trio Sempra Sonata, with Denise Reed (piano), Sabine Moth (violin) and Mike Woods (cello). All are welcome to stay as little or as long as they can.
For information, call 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Combined Church events
SEASIDE — In anticipation of the beginning of Lent on Wednesday, Calvary Episcopal Church and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church are co-sponsoring a pancake supper and “Mardi Gras” event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Calvary, 503 N. Holladay Drive. The community is welcome.
In addition to the pancake meal, there are activities for children. Proceeds from the event will help fund camper scholarships for youth.
Also at Calvary Episcopal Church, in conjunction with Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church and Seaside United Methodist Church, an ecumenical Ash Wednesday service is offered at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. The service includes the blessing of ashes and the celebration of the Holy Eucharist. All are welcome.
For information, call 503-738-5773.
Lutheran Churches
Lenten services for Peace Lutheran Church, 565 12th St., start Wednesday at noon with a prayer service, followed by a soup/sandwich lunch, and continue every Wednesday through April 10.
Lenten services for First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., start Wednesday, and consist of a Soup Supper at 6 p.m., followed by evening prayer at 7 p.m., and continue every Wednesday through April 10.
Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts Dennis Daniels as its guest speaker for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
Bible study is offered at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome. For information call 503-791-3235.
