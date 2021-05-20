Anchor Baptist Church
The congregation meets at the Astoria Christian Church, 1151 Harrison Ave. On Sundays, the service starts at 1 p.m.; Bible study is at 7 p.m. Thursdays. For information, email anchorbaptistastoria@gmail.com
Astoria Christian Church
For service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St., holds an in-person worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing is practiced, face coverings are required and hand sanitizers are available. The service is also broadcast at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. There is no child care, but children are encouraged to join the service. For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761.
Astoria First United Methodist Church
For livestream service information and updates, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Grace Episcopal Church
Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., has announced that the Rev. Carren Sheldon will serve as the church's 20th rector. She comes from St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Woodland, California, where she served as interim rector.
Sheldon studied at the Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkeley, California, received a master's degree in divinity in 2012, was ordained as a deacon in 2013 and as a priest in 2014. Her first service is at 10 a.m. Sunday, which is Pentecost Sunday; those attending are requested to wear red in celebration of this day.
For updates, food pantry hours and in-person and livestream service information, call the church at 503-325-4691, email graceastoria4691@gmail.com or go to graceastoria.org or fb.me/Grace Astoria
Pacific Unitarian Universalist
A Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service is being held via Zoom at 11 a.m. Sunday. For Zoom information, go to pacuuf.org
Peace First Lutheran
For service information, go to astoriafirstlutheran.com under "Worship & Music/Videos & Resources" or bit.ly/FLCAstoria. To receive a DVD of the services and bulletin, call the office and leave a message.
Pioneer Presbyterian Church
WARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
For information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria