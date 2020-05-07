Pacific Unitarian Universalist FellowshipThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is holding services every Sunday at 11 a.m. via zoom.us. On Sunday, the visiting minister is Rev. Connie Yost, whose topic is “Hope in a Dark Time.” She has served in community ministry for the last 20 years.
Access codes for the Zoom service can be found on the fellowship’s website, pacuuf.org
National Day of PrayerThe annual National Day of Prayer is today. Community members are encouraged to join others on this 69th observance in praying for the nation’s health and safety.
First LutheranFirst Lutheran Church is holding online services. Videos are available on the church’s website, bit.ly/2VT2btg, and Facebook page, bit.ly/39Qqxrt
Those who do not have access to the internet, and would like a DVD of the worship services, can call the church at 503-325-6252 and leave a message.
