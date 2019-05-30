Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship
A Purification Service at Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship is held on the first Sunday of each month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Wesley Room of the Astoria First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave. Use the 11th Street entrance.
This service is not defined by any particular belief system, and is especially intended for the “spiritual but not religious,” as well as those who draw from more than one faith tradition. For information, go to cgifellowship.org
St. Catherine Episcopal
NEHALEM — St. Catherine Episcopal Church, 36335 U.S. Highway 101 in Nehalem, holds a Labyrinth walk from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the first Sunday of every month. All are welcome. For information, go to saintcatherineoregoncoast.org
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
This weekend is the Feast of Ascension of Jesus Christ. Mass is at 4 p.m. Saturday at the St. Francis de Sales Mission, 867 Fifth Ave. in Hammond, and at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday (bilingual) Masses at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave.
All graduating high school seniors are being honored at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s. Seniors are asked to wear their graduation cap and gown, and are being treated to a cake reception in the auditorium following Mass.
In addition, the Knights of Columbus are providing a breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee in the parish auditorium after the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday Masses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.