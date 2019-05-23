Grace Episcopal Church
Sunday is Hunger Awareness Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., with an ingathering at the 10 a.m. service for the Hunger Ministries at the church. Both monetary and nonperishable food items are requested. Cans of corn and chili, loaves of bread, can openers and meal helpers are especially needed.
The monthly Community Dinner is served at 4 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Those willing to help should come at 3 p.m. to set up and at 5 p.m. to clean up.
Submissions of artwork for the judged Jean Barney Memorial Art Exhibit, “This Fragile Earth, Our Island Home,” are being received from 2 to 4 p.m. May 31 in the Parish Hall. The opening reception is June 9. Guidelines and entry forms are available at the church or in local art galleries.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to www.graceastoria.org
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
Bishop Peter Smith of the Archdiocese of Portland is administering Confirmation on Sunday at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave. Eleven members of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church are joining 11 members of St. Mary’s to receive this Sacrament during the 10:30 a.m. Mass.
The St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, behind the church on 15th Street, is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays. For questions, or to donate, call 503 325-2007.
The parish office is closed on Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.