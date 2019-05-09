Crossroads Community
SVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film Friday at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. This event is always held the second Friday of the month. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
Pacific Unitarian Universalist
Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship services are held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. Rev. Kit Ketcham’s topic is “So long, and thanks for all the …” as she reflects on the last six years; she retires as PUUF’s pastor on June 30. All are welcome.
After the service, the monthly potluck lunch is being held at the Astoria Masonic Temple, 1572 Franklin Ave.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
On Sunday, Mother’s Day, there is a Special Crowning of Our Blessed Mother Mary after the 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave.
Rehearsal for the crowning is at 9 a.m. Saturday in the church.
Bethany Free Lutheran
The youth group of Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., is holding a car wash and bake sale in the church parking lot starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. They are raising funds for a trip in July to the Free Lutheran Youth national convention in Estes Park, Colorado. Donations will be welcomed.
