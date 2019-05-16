Community HU sing
SEASIDE — A Seaside Community Eckankar HU Sing takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway. Regardless of one’s beliefs or religion, anyone can sing HU (pronounced hue), an ancient name for God; it is for the spiritual upliftment of those who come, and is not directed to any other purpose. For information, call Seann Valen at 503-717-5485, email axcess49@gmail.com or go to eckankar.org
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436- 1222.
Communities in Partnership
SEASIDE — Spiritual Communities in Partnership meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Riley’s Restaurant, 1104 S. Holladay Drive, to foster better understanding among faith practitioners and to nurture one another in spirit. All faiths are welcome. For information, call Ann Souvenir at 503-738-0200.
Pacific Unitarian Universalist
Pacific Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship services are held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. The Rev. Tom Bozeman from Evergreen UU Fellowship in Marysville, Washington, is the speaker; his topic is “Growing into Harmony.” All are welcome.
The PUUF annual membership meeting immediately follows the service.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
The Eucharist Ministry is having a Ministry Fair planning meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Columbia House Condos. For questions, contact Teela Evans at teelaevans1@gmail.com
Faith Formation classes resume Sunday and May 26 at 11:45 a.m. in St. Michael’s Room at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave.
A training/meeting for all lectors is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in St. Mary’s church, followed by dinner. To attend, or if there are any food restrictions or questions, contact Teela Evans or Amy Russell at the parish office at 503-325-3671. Spouses are invited and welcome.
Applications for the Knights of Columbus-William J. Leahy Council W.C. Wallace Memorial Scholarships are open to all high school seniors who are members of the parish. Forms are available in the parish office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and must be submitted by May 24.
Coast Pregnancy Clinic has started its Baby Bottle Campaign. Parishioners are asked to put small change in the bottles daily. The bottles are returned on Fathers Day (June 16) weekend. The funds are used to provide resources for families in need.
St. Francis de Sales Mission Church, 867 Fifth Ave. in Hammond, is planning to replace its current 14 Stations of the Cross, which will be purchased with contributions by parish members. Send donations to St. Mary, Star of the Sea, with reference to “Hammond Stations.”
Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts Ken Tipps as guest speaker at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. His topic is “The Mysteries of the Kingdom of Christ,” from the Book of Ephesians.
A Bible study is offered at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.