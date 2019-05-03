Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship
A Purification Service at Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship is held on the first Sunday of each month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Wesley Room of the Astoria First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave. Use the 11th Street entrance.
This service is not defined by any particular belief system, and is especially intended for the “spiritual but not religious,” as well as those who draw from more than one faith tradition. For information, go to cgifellowship.org
St. Catherine Episcopal
NEHALEM — St. Catherine Episcopal Church, 36335 U.S. Highway 101 in Nehalem, holds a Labyrinth walk from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the first Sunday of every month. All are welcome. For information, go to saintcatherineoregoncoast.org
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Crossroads Community
SVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. This event is always held the second Friday of the month. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
A Pre-Mother’s Day Plant, Garden and Bake Sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parish auditorium, 1411 Grand Ave., sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the parish. The event includes a bake sale and garden basket raffle.
Donations of new plants, house plants and vegetable plants, plus tools and garden accessories are accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. This fundraiser is for church supplies.
On Sunday, the 10:30 a.m. Sacrament of First Holy Communion at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave., is followed by a reception in the parish auditorium.
The Women of the River monthly ladies “Dutch treat” luncheon is at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, at El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 229 W. Marine Drive, to celebrate motherhood. For questions and reservations, contact Genie Marxer at 503-861-2945.
The St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, behind the church on 15th Street, is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday. For questions, call 503-325-2007.
The Catholic Daughters Scholarship deadline has been extended to May 23 for graduating seniors.
Community Vacation Bible School
Six area churches have combined to create the Astoria Community Vacation Bible School, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 to 27, open to ages 3 to sixth grade. The cost is $15 for one student or $25 per family.
This year’s theme is “Shipwrecked: Rescued by Jesus.” The week is filled with learning new songs, skits, arts, crafts, games and Bible stories, with a special celebration at the beach at 5 p.m. June 28, for the kids and their families.
For information, and to register, go the First Presbyterian Church of Astoria website, fpcastoria.org, or call or check all of the participating church websites for a link to the registration form.
The churches partnering for this event are: First Baptist Church of Astoria, First Presbyterian Church of Astoria, Grace Episcopal Church, First United Methodist Church, Peace Lutheran Church and First Lutheran Church.
Grace Episcopal Church
The May Labyrinth is available for walking from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave. A labyrinth introduction is offered at 3 p.m., upon request. It takes an average of 30 minutes to complete the walk.
Grace Church offers an ecumenical Taizé Prayer & Song service at 7 p.m. Wednesday. All are welcome.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
