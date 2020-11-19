Astoria Christian ChurchFor service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com.
Astoria First United Methodist ChurchFor livestream service information and updates, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Grace Episcopal ChurchFor updates, food pantry hours and in-person and livestream service information, call the church at 503-325-4691, email graceastoria4691@gmail.com or go to graceastoria.org or fb.me/Grace Astoria.
Peace-First LutheranFor service information at the newly merged congregations of Peace Lutheran and First Lutheran churches, go to astoriafirstlutheran.com under “Worship & Music/Videos & Resources” or bit.ly/FLCAstoria.
To receive a DVD of the services and bulletin, call the office at 503-325-6252 and leave a message.
Pioneer Presbyterian Church
WARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea ParishFor information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria.
