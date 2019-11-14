Community HU singSEASIDE — A Sound Of Soul Event, Singing HU (Hue), an ancient name for God, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway, sponsored by ECKANKAR, The Path Of Spiritual Freedom. For information, contact Seann Valen at eckcoast@gmail.com
Cannon Beach CommunityCANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. Religious education for children is available during the service.
This week’s topic is “An Ounce of Prevention is Worth a Pound of Cure.” The speaker is Amy Baker, executive director of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare since 2016.
She was previously the children’s mental health director for the state of Oregon. She has also served as the senior director of Outpatient Services for Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare and director of Child and Family Services for Multnomah County.
A social time after the service will be in the “green room” downstairs.
Candlelight VigilAn “End Gun Violence Candlelight Vigil” is being held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, hosted by the First Lutheran and Peace Lutheran churches, in front of Peace Lutheran Church, 565 12th St.
Seaside Seventh-day AdventistSEASIDE — The Seaside Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1450 N. Roosevelt Drive, welcomes His Praise Chorus for two gospel concerts at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
His Praise Chorus is a group of about 20 men from Portland and Vancouver, Washington, from all walks of life, who love to sing gospel music. All are welcome.
For information call Bill Smith, pastor, at 503-409-6908.
