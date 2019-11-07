Crossroads CommunitySVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film Friday at 6:45 p.m. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
‘Compassion in Action’SEASIDE — Spiritual Communities in Partnership and Providence Seaside Hospital are sponsoring a community conversation on “Compassion in Action” from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Providence Seaside Hospital Education Center, 725 S. Wahanna Road. The discussion is moderated by Seth Tichenor, co-host of Philosopharians. Light refreshments follow. For information, call 503-738-0200.
Calvary Episcopal
SEASIDE — Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive in Seaside, holds its annual Holiday Bazaar this weekend, starting from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, when dessert and beverages are available.
The doors reopen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with lunch available for purchase from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring shrimp chowder or soup with bread, hot dogs and a variety of pies and beverages.
The event features homemade baked goods and candy, including cookies, breads, fudge, fruit cakes, as well as soup mixes, jam and other gourmet items. In addition, the bazaar offers kitchen items, home decor for holiday entertaining and gift-giving, gift bags, stained glass pieces, vintage linens and a “gently used” table.
Raffle tickets may be purchased at $1 each, or six for $5, for a Christmas quilt created by Judy Woodmansee of Seaside. The winner need not be present for the drawing.
Community support of the bazaar enables donations to numerous charities in Clatsop County, in addition to special church projects. For information, call 503-738-5773.
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. The Rev. Carol McKinley is the speaker. Religious education is available during the service. McKinley is a community minister affiliated with the Olympia, Washington, UU Congregation, where she coordinates its Faith in Action ministry. She is a member of the Pacific Northwest UU Association District Board and the district’s Healthy Congregations team, and is also the 2019 recipient of the Evan Ferber Peacemaker Leadership Award.
The monthly potluck lunch at the Masonic Temple, 1572 Franklin Ave., follows the service. All are welcome.
Grace Episcopal ChurchGrace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., holds its annual Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It features original art by local artists, vintage and holiday items and decor, cookbooks, baked goods and more. Soup for lunch is available.
Following the 11:30 a.m. Sunday service, there is a reception for the new John Wecker art exhibit, which hangs in the Parish Hall, and can be seen weekday and Sunday mornings until Dec. 20.
A Soup-Supper meal is offered at 4 p.m. in the Parish Hall, free of charge. Those willing to help should come at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. to help clean up.
There is a Taizé Prayer & Song service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the theme of “Peace.” All are welcome.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691, or go to graceastoria.org
Bethany Free Lutheran Bethany Free Lutheran Church is offering transportation from Emerald Heights to its Sunday school, which features music and learning from the Bible in classes for all ages.
The church van picks up at the bus stop on Nimitz Drive and McCain Road at 9:05 a.m. each Sunday morning, and returns to the bus stop at 10:50 a.m.
For information, go to bethanyfree.com or call 503-325-2925.
First LutheranThe theme of the Sunday worship service at 8:30 and 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., is “Breaking Down Walls,” relating to both Veterans Day and the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
An adult forum and Sunday school for all ages is at 9:45 a.m.
