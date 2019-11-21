Grace Episcopal
The Rt. Rev. Michael Joseph Hanley, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon, presides at the 10 a.m. Sunday service, and will act in his role as chief priest and pastor. He will visit with the congregation following the service, when he will be available for questions.
There is a Thanksgiving Eucharist Celebration at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with music featuring Thanksgiving hymns.
Dec. 1 is the First Sunday of Advent, which the church celebrates at the 10 a.m. service with the lighting of the first of four candles in the Advent wreath. The labyrinth will be available for walking from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. A labyrinth introduction is offered at 3 p.m. upon request. It takes an average of 30 minutes to complete the walk.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
First Baptist
First Baptist Church of Astoria, 349 Seventh St., is hosting its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the church on Sunday, after the worship service, beginning at 12:30 p.m.
A Service of Thanksgiving begins at 10:45 a.m., and concludes with individuals sharing what they are thankful for, which they will write on leaves to be placed on the Thanksgiving Tree.
For information, call the church at 503-325-1761.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.