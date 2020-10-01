Pacific Unitarian Universalist
Rev. Denise M. Cawley began her ministry at the Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Sept. 1. Cawley, who is a resident of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will serve the congregation remotely during the pandemic, as the congregation is not meeting in person yet.
Cawley comes from a nonprofit management career. She did a chaplaincy for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin for two years. She is also an artist, has led anti-oppression workshops, has knowledge of numerous theologies, and a long history of fundraising, membership and strategic leadership.
“Ministry is a way for me to combine my greatest loves of advocacy, social justice, art, reading and writing into my life’s calling, to inspire people to love while weaving our faith into the fabric of the community,” Cawley said. “We can’t do this work alone. We need each other.”
Astoria Christian ChurchFor service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com.
Astoria First United Methodist ChurchFor livestream service information and updates, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Grace Episcopal ChurchThe annual Blessing of Animals at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., takes place during the 10 a.m. service on Sunday. Due to the coronavirus, no pets are permitted.
Photos received of pets with their owners will be part of the in-person service, as well as the live broadcast via Facebook. Those attending are invited to bring photos of pets.
For updates, food pantry hours and in-person and livestream service information, call the church at 503-325-4691, email graceastoria4691@gmail.com or go to graceastoria.org or fb.me/Grace Astoria.
Peace-First LutheranThe newly merged congregations of Peace Lutheran and First Lutheran churches offer online worship and Holy Communion each Sunday. Go to astoriafirstlutheran.com under “Worship & Music/Videos & Resources” or bit.ly/FLCAstoria.
To receive a DVD of the services and bulletin, call the office at 503-325-6252 and leave a message.
On Thursdays, at the Peace Lutheran campus, 565 12th St., there are two offerings for study, prayer and meditation.
At 10:30 a.m., a Bible study series is offered: “Dialogues on Race.” To purchase a book, send a donation of $9.99 to the church or bring a donation to the meeting.
At noon, “Prayer Around the Cross” is offered, along with the litany “For the Healing of the Nations.” All are welcome. Masks are required and social distancing is observed.
For information, contact Steve Kienberger, pastor, at 503-325-6252.
Pioneer Presbyterian ChurchWARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea ParishFor information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.