Anchor Baptist ChurchThe congregation meets at the Astoria Christian Church, 1151 Harrison Ave. On Sundays, the service starts at 1 p.m.; Bible study is at 7 p.m. Thursdays. For information, email anchorbaptistastoria@gmail.com
Astoria Christian Church
For service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First Baptist ChurchFirst Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St., holds a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service is also broadcast at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist. There is also a Hispanic worship service, Iglesia Christiana Vida en Cristo, that begins at 10 a.m. in the church basement. Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. There is no child care, but children are encouraged to join the service. For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761.
Astoria First Presbyterian ChurchAstoria First Presbyterian Church, 1103 Grand Ave., holds a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Clatsop Emergency Food Bank, in the basement at 1103 Grand, is open from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays. The church office hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. For information, call 503-325-1702, email office@fpcastoria.org or go to business.facebook.com/fpcastoria
Astoria First United Methodist ChurchWorship on Sundays is at 10:30 a.m. in person at 1076 Franklin Ave. and via Zoom. For livestream service information, email the church at office@astoriaunitedmethodist.com or call 503-325-5454.
Bethany Free Lutheran ChurchOn Sundays at Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m., and the service is at 11 a.m. There is a monthly men’s prayer breakfast the first Saturday of every month at 8 a.m., as well as women’s Bible studies throughout the month. “Glad Tidings” is at 8:40 a.m. on KAST 1370 AM. On Mondays, confirmation is at 6 p.m.; Brown Bags is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; and the Bethany Sewing Mission is at 10 a.m. Thursdays. The Women’s Missionary Federation meets at 11 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month. For information, go to bethanyfree.com or call 503-325-2925.
Calvary Episcopal ChurchSEASIDE — Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive, offers the Holy Eucharist on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. For information, call 503-738-5773.
Common Ground Interspiritual FellowshipCommon Ground Interspiritual Fellowship holds a service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, via Zoom, which is open to all belief systems, including the spiritual but not religious. For information, go to cgifellowship.org. For the Zoom link, email info@cgifellowship.org
First Church of Christ, ScientistSunday morning services and Sunday school at the Christian Science Church, 632 11th St., are held at 10 a.m.; enter on 11th Street. Wednesday evening testimony meetings are at 7 p.m. Those wishing to attend by phone can get details by calling 971-320-0294. The Reading Room hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, except holidays; enter on Franklin Avenue.
Grace Episcopal ChurchGrace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., offers two Sunday services at 8 and 10 a.m.; the later service is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. There are weekday Morning Prayer services at 8 a.m. Evening Prayer services are at 5 p.m. Wednesdays, with contemplative music by Jennifer Goodenberger, which is livestreamed. The Grace Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Church office hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. For questions, go to graceastoria.org or call 503-325-4691.
Olney Community ChurchThe non-denominational Olney Community Church, 89351 Oregon Highway 202, meets at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for breakfast. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., and the worship service is at 11 a.m. All are welcome. A Wednesday Prayer Meeting is at 3 p.m. For information, call the church at 503-325-3394 or Ed Hortsch, pastor, at 503-791-4475.
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship now meets in person at noon Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 1103 Grand Ave. The sanctuary entrance is on 11th Street between Grand and Harrison avenues. The service is also held via Zoom; for information, go to pacuuf.org
Peace First LutheranPeace First Lutheran Church holds Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. at 725 33rd St. The 8:30am service is also streamed live at bit.ly/3rckrMd. Wednesday Bible Study is at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., with noon-time prayers following the first session, at 565 12th St. For Bible Study Zoom links, email the church office. Church office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 503-325-6252, email office@peacefirstlutheran.com or go to peacefirstlutheran.com
Pioneer Presbyterian ChurchWARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Brendon the Navigator Orthodox ChurchSt. Brendan the Navigator Orthodox Church, 820 Alameda Ave., holds Vespers at 5 p.m. Saturday. Light snacks follow in the Community Hall. On Sunday, Rev. Sergey Kakorin, priest-in-charge, leads the congregation through Matins beginning at 8:30 a.m. Divine Liturgy begins at 10 a.m., followed by a potluck in the Community Hall. Masks are optional. For questions, or to learn more about the Orthodox faith, contact Rev. Kakorin at 360-904-7794 or sergeykakorin@gmail.com or go to orthodoxastoria.org
St. Mary, Star of the Sea ParishFor information about services at both the Astoria church or the Hammond Mission, or about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com