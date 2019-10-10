Crossroads CommunitySVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film Friday at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
Communities in PartnershipSEASIDE — Spiritual Communities in Partnership meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Riley’s Restaurant, 1104 S. Holladay Drive, to foster better understanding among faith practitioners and to nurture one another in spirit. All faiths are welcome. For information, call Ann Souvenir at 503-738-0200.
Christian ScienceMark McCurties, practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, presents “Humility that ‘overcomes the world,’” at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Flag Room at the Astoria Library, 450 10th St. He travels from his home base in Michigan to speak to audiences as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.
McCurties’ talk focuses on universal healing precepts found in the Bible, and touches on the life of Mary Baker Eddy, founder of Christian Science. This event is free, open to the community and sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist, Astoria.
