Grace EpiscopalSunday is Hunger Awareness Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., with an in-gathering at the 10 a.m. service for the Hunger Ministries at the church. Both monetary and nonperishable food items are requested. Monetary donations will help purchase food items for holiday meals.
The monthly Community Dinner is served in the Parish Hall at 4 p.m. Sunday, free of charge. Those willing to help should come at 3 p.m. to set up, and at 5 p.m. to clean up.
The J-Walkers Youth group meets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Youth in sixth grade and older are welcomed.
For information, call 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
First LutheranReformation Sunday is being celebrated at First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday worship services with special instrumental and vocal down-home/revival music.
Reformation Day marks the day in 1517 that Martin Luther nailed 95 theses on the All Saints Church door in Wittenberg, Germany.
Between the services, the Christian Education program is from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., which includes Sunday School for ages 3 to 11, confirmation for grades seven through high school, and an adult forum.
Bethany Free LutheranBethany Free Lutheran Church is offering rides from Emerald Heights to the church’s Sunday school, a time with music and Bible lessons and classes for all ages.
The church van picks up people from the bus stop at Nimitz Drive and McCain Road at 9:05 a.m. each Sunday morning, and brings them back to the same spot at 10:50 a.m.
Those wishing to ride the van are asked to fill out a request for transportation form. Forms and information can be found at the church website, bethanyfree.com. For questions, call the church at 503-325-2925.
