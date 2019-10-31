Common Ground Interspiritual FellowshipA Purification Service at Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship is being held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Wesley Room of the Astoria First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave. Use the 11th Street entrance.
This service, not defined by any particular belief system, is intended for the spiritual but not religious, as well as those who draw from more than one faith tradition. For information, go to cgifellowship.org
St. Catherine EpiscopalNEHALEM — St. Catherine Episcopal Church, 36335 U.S. Highway 101 in Nehalem, holds a Labyrinth walk from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the first Sunday of every month. All are welcome. For information, go to saintcatherineoregoncoast.org
Cannon Beach CommunityCANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Faith and Politics“Faith and Politics in Oregon and Beyond,” a free conversation with Russ Pierson, takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Astoria Library, 450 10th St. This program is sponsored by Oregon Humanities.
Pierson, a GreenFaith fellow, earned a doctor of ministry in global leadership degree from George Fox University, and holds several sustainability-related certifications. He is dean of the Lane Community College Florence Center, and has a background in construction management, the faith community and higher education.
For information about this event, contact comments@astorialibrary.org or call 503-325-7323.
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St.
The speakers are Laurie Caplan and Monica Vogel Pearson from Indivisible North Coast Oregon. Caplan has been a longtime community organizer and activist, and Pearson has been active in social justice issues since arriving in this community.
Religious education for children is available during the service.
A social time after the service takes place in the “green room” downstairs.
Grace Episcopal ChurchGrace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., celebrates All Saints’ Sunday at the 10 a.m. service on Sunday. The names of loved ones will be read during the service.
The Labyrinth is available for walking from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. A labyrinth introduction is offered at 3 p.m., upon request. It takes an average of 30 minutes to complete the walk.
The annual Grace Holiday Bazaar is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9, and features original art by local artists, as well as vintage and holiday treasures, Christmas gardens, decor and cookbooks. Soup and baked goods will also be available.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Bethany Free LutheranBethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., holds its annual Fall Festival at 5 p.m. Sunday. The program includes music and sharing about mission work in Alaska, and is followed by food and fellowship. All are welcome.
Warrenton United Methodist
WARRENTON — Warrenton United Methodist Church, 679 W. Main Ave., holds its annual Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event includes an array of handmade gifts and decorations, along with home-baked goods and tables of “white elephant” items to choose from.
A sandwich and salad lunch with pie, or not, is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome.
