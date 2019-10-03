Common Ground Interspiritual FellowshipA Purification Service at Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship is being held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Wesley Room of the Astoria First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave. Use the 11th Street entrance.
This service, not defined by any particular belief system, is intended for the spiritual but not religious, as well as those who draw from more than one faith tradition. For information, go to cgifellowship.org
St. Catherine EpiscopalNEHALEM — St. Catherine Episcopal Church, 36335 U.S. Highway 101 in Nehalem, holds a Labyrinth walk from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the first Sunday of every month. All are welcome. For information, go to saintcatherineoregoncoast.org
Cannon Beach CommunityCANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Peace LutheranBeginning Sunday, a six-session adult class, “Down and Out: Where Grace Takes You,” starts at 9:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 565 12th St.
The change in fall worship time to 10:30 a.m. also starts on Sunday. Fellowship in the social room follows the service.
For information, call the church office at 503-325-3871.
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. The guest speaker is Rev. Bruce Bode, minister emeritus of the Quimper UU Fellowship in Port Townsend, Washington. His sermon title is “Do You Like Your Life?”
Religious education for children is available during the service.
A social time after the service is in the “green room” downstairs.
First United MethodistFirst United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave., is holding its annual Garage Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For information, call the church office at 503-325-5454.
First BaptistFirst Baptist Church of Astoria, 349 Seventh St., is holding its annual Basement Sale from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
There are clothes for men, women and children, books, games, videos, furniture, kitchen supplies and more.
For information, or to donate items, call the church office at 503-325-2761.
