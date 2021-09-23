Anchor Baptist ChurchFor service information and updates, go to anchorbaptistastoria.com or email anchorbaptistastoria@gmail.com
Astoria Christian ChurchFor service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First Baptist ChurchFirst Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St., holds a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The church is celebrating Back to Church Sunday this month. On Sunday, the church will share a time of worship with the theme “Hope Is Here.” Face coverings are required and social distancing is practiced.
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. There is no child care, but children are encouraged to join the service. For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761.
Astoria First United Methodist ChurchOpen for worship on Sundays at 11:30 a.m., 1076 Franklin Ave. Masks are required. For livestream service information, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Common Ground Interspiritual FellowshipCommon Ground Interspiritual Fellowship holds a service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, via Zoom, which is open to all belief systems, including the spiritual but not religious. For information, go to cgifellowship.org. For the Zoom link, email info@cgifellowship.org
Grace Episcopal ChurchGrace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin St., holds two Sunday worship services at 8 and 10 a.m. The 10 a.m. service has music and is streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. On Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., there is an evening prayer service with special contemplative music. The Grace Food Pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11:30 am. Social distancing and masks are required.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691, email graceastoria4691@gmail.com or go to graceastoria.org or fb.me/Grace Astoria
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistA Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service is being held via Zoom at noon Sunday. For Zoom information, go to pacuuf.org
Peace First LutheranPeace First Lutheran Church holds Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. at 725 33rd St. The 8:30 a.m. service is also streamed live at bit.ly/3rckrMd
Church office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 503-325-6252, email office@peacefirstlutheran.com or go to peacefirstlutheran.com
Pioneer Presbyterian ChurchWARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Brendan The Navigator Orthodox ChurchSt. Brendan The Navigator Orthodox Church, 820 Alameda Ave., is holding Reader’s Vespers at 5 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, Reader Seraphim will lead the congregation through Typica beginning at 10 a.m. Social distancing between families and wearing masks are required. For information, call Father Kevin Lien at 503-467-8360.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea ParishFor information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria