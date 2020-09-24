Astoria Christian ChurchFor service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First United Methodist ChurchFor livestream service information and updates, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Grace Episcopal ChurchIn preparation for the Blessing of the Animals service at 10 a.m. Oct. 4, Grace Episcopal Church is requesting photos of creatures of all shapes, sizes and character, and their owners, to be blessed during the service that day. Photos may be sent to graceastoria4691@gmail.com
For updates, food pantry hours and in-person and livestream service information, email the church, call 503-325-4691, or go to graceastoria.org or fb.me/Grace Astoria
Pioneer Presbyterian ChurchWARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Mary, Star of the Sea ParishFor information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call the parish office at 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria
To learn about the Catholic faith, or about becoming a Catholic, call the parish office. Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults classes begin in October.
