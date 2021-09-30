Anchor Baptist Church
The congregation meets at the Astoria Christian Church, 1151 Harrison Ave. On Sundays, the service starts at 1 p.m.; Bible study is at 7 p.m. Thursdays. For information, email anchorbaptistastoria@gmail.com
Astoria Christian Church
For service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St., holds a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service is also broadcast at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. There is no child care, but children are encouraged to join the service. For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761.
The church is holding a basement sale beginning Friday at noon until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The church has toys, clothes, kitchen items, books, furniture and other items.
Astoria First United Methodist Church
Open for worship on Sundays at 11:30 a.m., 1076 Franklin Ave. Masks are required. For livestream service information, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship
Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship holds a service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, via Zoom, which is open to all belief systems, including the spiritual but not religious. For information, go to cgifellowship.org. For the Zoom link, email info@cgifellowship.org
Grace Episcopal Church
For updates, food pantry hours and in-person and livestream service information, call the church at 503-325-4691, email graceastoria4691@gmail.com or go to graceastoria.org or fb.me/Grace Astoria. Masks and social distancing are practiced. Vaccination is encouraged.
Oregon’s new Episcopal bishop will visit the church on St. Francis Sunday on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Right Reverend Diana Akiyama will preside over the “Renewal of Ministry and Welcoming of a New Rector,” celebrating the commitment of this 156 year old congregation and its 20th rector, the Reverend Carren Sheldon; followed by the annual blessing of the animals. The service will be live-streamed via Facebook and YouTube. The blessing of the animals begins at 11 a.m. outside the church weather permitting. Friendly animals are welcome (leashed, crated, or stuffed) to receive a blessing.
Pacific Unitarian Universalist
A Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service is being held via Zoom at noon on Sunday. For Zoom information, go to pacuuf.org
Peace First Lutheran
Peace First Lutheran Church holds Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. at 725 33rd St. The 8:30 a.m. service is also streamed live at bit.ly/3rckrMd
Church office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 503-325-6252, email office@peacefirstlutheran.com or go to peacefirstlutheran.com
Pioneer Presbyterian Church
WARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
For information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., will hold a monthly hymn sing on Sunday at 4 p.m. It will be led by Dr. John Buehler, accompanied by Dr. Susan Buehler on a Steinway Grand Piano or organ. This event is free and open to the public. Masks are recommended. For service information, visit beachcommunity.org