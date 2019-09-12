Crossroads Community
SVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film Friday at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. This event is always held the second Friday of the month. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
Community HU sing
SEASIDE — A Sound Of Soul Event, Singing HU (Hue), an ancient name for God, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway, sponsored by ECKANKAR, The Path Of Spiritual Freedom. For information, contact Seann Valen at eckcoast@gmail.com
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Communities in Partnership
SEASIDE — Spiritual Communities in Partnership meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Riley’s Restaurant, 1104 S. Holladay Drive, to foster better understanding among faith practitioners and to nurture one another in spirit. All faiths are welcome. For information, call Ann Souvenir at 503-738-0200.
Bethany Free Lutheran
A new Sunday school year has begun at Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., with classes for all ages that meet at 9:30 a.m. The worship service follows at 11 a.m.
On Sunday, Bethany has missionaries visiting, Darwin and Alma Jackson, who are sharing during Sunday school and the worship service about the work they are involved with in Nogales, Mexico. The public is welcome.
Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts James Biggerstaff of San Antonio, Texas, as its guest speaker at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. His topic is "Fear of the Lord is the Beginning of Wisdom."
A Bible study is offered at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
First Baptist
First Baptist Church of Astoria, 349 Seventh St., is celebrating "Back to Church Sunday" on Sunday with the theme "A Place to Belong." Sunday school classes begin at 9:30 a.m.; the service begins at 10:45 a.m.
Following the service, the church is sponsoring its annual Street Picnic, and is serving free hamburgers and hot dogs.
The church is also sponsoring an evening Good News Club from 6:30 to 8 p.m., starting Wednesday and running through the school year, for kids in third to sixth grades.
For information, and to register a child for the Good News Club, call the church office at 503-345-1761.
