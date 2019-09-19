Pacific Unitarian Universalist
The Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. The speaker is Seth Tichenor, and his topic is “Conversing About Conversation.”
Religious education for children is available during the service.
Tichenor is a native Oregonian and former All-American swimmer. He has been a professor of philosophy for 23 years, and teaches at Clatsop Community College, where he was named Teacher of the Year in 2015. His passion is the Philosopharian Project, an effort to bring philosophy into the lives of everyday people.
A social time follows the service in the “green room” downstairs.
Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts Dennis Daniels in its continuing series of guest speakers at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. His topic is “Entitled Being Courageous.”
He will also discuss the Dead Sea Scrolls in a Bible study offered at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
Grace Episcopal
Sunday is Hunger Awareness Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., with an ingathering at the 10 a.m. service for the Hunger Ministries at the church. Both monetary and non-perishable food items are requested.
The monthly Community Dinner is served in the Parish Hall at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, free of charge. Those willing to help should come at 3 p.m. to set up and at 5 p.m. to clean up.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
