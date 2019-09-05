Pacific Unitarian Universalist
The Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. Rev. Annie Scott, credentialed religious educator with the Pacific Western Region Congregational Life field staff, is the guest minister.
Unitarian Universalists traditionally start the new church year with a special Water Ceremony. Those attending are encouraged to bring a small amount of water which represents some spiritual or other important moment in their recent lives.
Religious education for the children is available during the service.
The monthly potluck is held after the service at the Masonic Temple, 1572 Franklin Ave.
Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., begins a four-week series of guest speakers at 10:30 a.m. Sunday when it hosts Don Hindsley, a Church of Christ sojourner. His topic is “Jesus the Sympathizer.”
A Bible study is offered at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
First Lutheran
First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., holds its annual Rally Sunday on Sunday. The 10 a.m. service includes a blessing of children’s school backpacks, and is followed by games and a picnic on the lawn. All are welcome.
Grace Episcopal
WARRENTON — Grace Episcopal Church holds its annual lakeside service at 10 a.m. Sunday at Cullaby Lake County Park in Warrenton, North Shelter.
The outdoor Eucharist is followed by a barbecue and picnic lunch. This service is being conducted by the Rev. Betty McWhorter, interim rector until a permanent rector is chosen.
For information, call 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
