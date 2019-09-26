Grace Episcopal
Following the 10 a.m. Sunday service at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., there is a reception for the new art exhibit in the Parish Hall, featuring art by Vicki Baker and Phyllis Taylor. The exhibit hangs until early November, and can be viewed on Sundays and weekday mornings.
The annual Blessing of Animals is at 2 p.m. Sunday on the front grounds of the church. Animals of all shapes, sizes and character are welcome, including assorted reptiles, fish in bowls and stuffed animals. Blessings are offered for both pets and their companions, including cases where the owner is present but has determined it best not to bring their pet.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts sojourner Don Hindsley in its continuing series of guest speakers at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. His topic is “Trials Opportunity,” taken from Luke 21:12-13.
A Bible study offered at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
Calvary Episcopal
SEASIDE — Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive, welcomes the Right Reverend Michael Hanley, Bishop of Oregon, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The public is invited and encouraged to participate. Because of this special service, the usual Saturday evening Vigil Mass has been canceled.
During the service, Bishop Hanley will confirm and receive new members, and will also preach and preside at the Holy Eucharist. A reception follows the service. This is his final pastoral visit to Seaside prior to his retirement in 2021.
Bishop Hanley grew up in Oklahoma and in New York City. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1976, and a master’s degree in divinity from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois, in 1981. He also holds a doctorate in ministry in congregational development from Seabury-Western.
Before being elected Bishop of Oregon, he served parishes in Oklahoma, Missouri and, for 19 years, Minnesota.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave., is holding its annual Garage Sale Oct. 4 and 5. Item donations are welcome, and will be accepted by Wednesday. For information, call the church office at 503-325-5454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.