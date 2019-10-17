Community HU singSEASIDE — A Sound Of Soul Event, Singing HU (Hue), an ancient name for God, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway, sponsored by ECKANKAR, The Path Of Spiritual Freedom. For information, contact Seann Valen at eckcoast@gmail.com
Cannon Beach CommunityCANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. The speaker is Alan Evans from Helping Hands.
Religious education for children is available during the service.
Evans, who was homeless for over 25 years, started Helping Hands to give other homeless people what he had needed: a helping hand. He will update the fellowship on the Astoria facility on Marine Drive, and provide insight into the general plight of the homeless on the North Coast.
A social time after the service will be in the “green room” downstairs.
Bahá’ísThe Bahá’ís of Astoria are holding a celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Birth of the Bab, the Herald of the Baha’i Faith, at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Lincoln Room at the Best Western Hotel, 555 Hamburg Ave. A movie will be shown, with refreshments and fellowship to follow. All are welcome to attend.
