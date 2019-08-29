WESTPORT — The Remembering Westport annual reunion is being held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. or later Sept. 7 at the Westport Community Church Fellowship Hall (the old grade school), 49246 U.S. Highway 30. There is plenty of parking, and the event is handicapped accessible.
A hamburger lunch with drinks is being served for $5, and those attending are asked to bring finger foods and deserts, as well as photos and/or memorabilia to share. Books about Westport will also be available to purchase from the Clatsop County Historical Society (cash or check only).
