Miss Oregon Volunteer and Miss Oregon Teen Volunteer 2021 are holding a virtual competition fundraiser. The competition, Rising Stars, is for children ages 12 and younger, and will help increase the organizations’ scholarship awards. For $25, a child can compete in all areas of competition available for the child’s age or only specific categories. The fee is nonrefundable.
For information, rules and to apply, go to missoregonvolunteer.com and click on “Rising Stars.” All applications must be received by Feb. 7. After applying, submit a video of the child in action in MP4 format. Videos must be submitted no later than Feb. 28.
Winners will be selected by online voting at the same website, which begins March 1 and ends March 27. The highest number of votes determines the winner in each category and age group. All winners will be announced March 28.