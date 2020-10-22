The U.S. Coast Guard Foundation announced recently that it awarded 167 scholarships in 2020, totaling $503,000 in support. Victoria Ross, daughter of Master Chief Petty Officer Corbin Ross, of Warrenton, was one of the recipients, and is attending Oregon State University this fall.
The Coast Guard Foundation scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.
For information, go to coastguardfoundation.org.
