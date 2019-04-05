The Astoria Rotary honored two Astoria High School seniors, Alexis Miller and Rodugo Palacious Rojes, as Students of the Month for March.
Students of the Month are selected from the junior and senior classes at Astoria and Knappa high schools; they must be in good standing in school, and involved in school and community activities.
Miller has been involved with theater, as well as being a math tutor for students needing extra help, and she attended the Upward Bound Academy last summer. She wants to attend college to earn a degree in mathematics and become a teacher.
Rojes has participated in soccer and marching band at school, and in church activities and martial arts out of school. He plans to attend Oregon State University to study computer engineering and hopes to be employed by Google.
Students of the Month receive a leadership book, an application for a Rotary Scholarship, an inspirational letter from a Rotarian, a gift card to a local coffee establishment and a certificate. Astoria Rotary meets at noon Mondays at the Elks Lodge in Astoria.
