The Astoria Rotary honored two Astoria High School seniors, Nicole Ramsdell and Dylan Altheide-Nielson, as Students of the Month for October. Students of the Month are selected from the junior and senior classes at Astoria and Knappa high schools; they must be in good standing in school, and involved in school and community activities.
Ramsdell is the daughter of Heather and Jeff Ramsdell. She participates in robotics, the French Club, National Honor Society and Communicare, has volunteered at the Astoria Music Festival, local assisted living facilities and the Clatsop County Fair, and is also involved in the Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Program. She plans to attend a four-year university and major in bio-engineering.
Altheide-Nielson is the son of Erica and Marty Altheide-Nielson. He participates in advanced placement classes, dual enrollment at Clatsop Community College, the Key Club and National Honor Society, is a member of the soccer, basketball and golf teams at AHS, and volunteers as a youth soccer coach. He plans to attend a four-year university in Oregon and major in family therapy.
The Astoria Rotary meets at noon Mondays at the Elks Lodge in Astoria.
