A Special Olympics Rummage Sale is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St.
The event also features fresh baked goods for sale and a raffle; the prize is an oil change, donated by Lum’s Auto Center.
Donations of gently used items can be dropped off at the church from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today or email soor.clatsop.facebook@gmail.com.
All proceeds stay in Clatsop County for local athletes, and will be used for things like sports equipment, bowling, swim time, uniforms, transportation and food for out of town events, etc.
