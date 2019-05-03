Oregon Care Partners hosts a free, instructor-led class, “Safe Medication Use in Older Adults,” from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hampton Inn & Suites, 201 39th St.
The class is designed to help anyone who cares for an aging Oregonian understand how medicines work in older adults, and learn skills to optimize care. A professional instructor shares real-world experience in an interactive classroom environment. This class is free, thanks to funding by the state of Oregon.
Individuals who provide care for an aging family member or loved one, as well as those who work in professional caregiver settings, public safety or social work, are encouraged to sign up for this class. To register, go to OregonCarePartners.com or call 800-930-6851.
