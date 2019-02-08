PARKLAND, Wash. — Henry Samuelson, a student at Astoria Senior High School, has been awarded a Pacific Lutheran University President’s Scholarship worth $26,000 a year, along with the opportunity to earn more.
Only 127 President’s Scholars were selected, and they have been invited to interview on the PLU campus in February to compete for the next level of PLU Presidential Scholarships — one of 10 $31,000 per year Harstad Founder’s Scholarships, or one of five full-tuition Regents’ Scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.