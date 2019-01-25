WARRENTON — NorthWest Senior and Disability Services offers a free six-session workshop and training program, Savvy Caregiving, designed for caregivers who serve family members and friends with any form of dementia (i.e. Alzheimer’s), from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, starting Feb. 9, at NWSDS, 2002 S.E. Chokeberry Ave.
The goal is to increase knowledge and skills to lessen caregiver stress, and improve levels of care. Savvy Caregivers learn to: understand dementia and its progressive losses, increase caregiving skills, set flexible caregiver goals, involve family and friends in caregiving, and reduce caregiver health risks. Space is limited to the first 15 who register.
For information, or to register, contact Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202 or suzanne.bjaranson@nwsds.org
