The Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival Association is recognizing four outstanding seniors; each will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
They are Warrenton High School students Kaisa Liljenwal, Mara Dowaliby and Isabella Morrill, and Astoria High School student Leo Matthews.
The students were chosen because of their excellence in academics and community service. All four have also been involved with the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival over the years.
