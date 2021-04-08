The court for the 54th annual Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival has been announced. As ambassadors for the festival, the princesses are speaking to local lodges in preparation for their “What My Heritage Means to Me” presentations in mid-June.
The Senior Court members are: Sofia Morrill, of Warrenton, who attends Oregon State University, is Miss Finland 2019 and Miss Scandinavia 2020; Lila-June Anderson, a junior at Astoria High School, is Miss Denmark; Emma Biederman, a senior at Astoria High School, is Miss Finland; Grace Maier, a senior at Tigard High School, is Miss Norway; and Kaisa Liljenwall, a freshman at the University of Southern California, is Miss Sweden.
The Junior Court members are: Salome Kancharla is Junior Miss Denmark; Avery Hoyer is Junior Miss Finland; Kilee Svensen is Junior Miss Norway; and Petra Cereghino is Junior Miss Sweden.
Carole Chase, of Warrenton, is the Senior Court chaperone; Constance Waisanen, of Knappa, is the Junior Court chaperone; and Max Rathfon is the Crown Bearer.
The Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival started in 1968 and is sponsored by the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association.
This year the festival is being held June 18, 19 and 20 but will be limited. For information, go to AstoriaScanFest.org