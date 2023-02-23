The 2023 Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival Court will be introduced at the Astoria High School Commons, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome and admission is free. The Viking Nordic Scandia Dancers will be performing and will provide refreshments.
The members of the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Court are:
Miss Scandinavia 2022, Oliva Esnard, of Warrenton, is a senior at Seaside High School and is sponsored by Friends of Suomi Hall in Astoria. She was Junior Miss Finland in 2013 and Senior Miss Finland in 2022.
Senior Miss Denmark, Sophie Alsbury, is a junior at Warrenton High School and is sponsored by the Lower Columbia Danish Society. She was Junior Miss Denmark in 2015.
Senior Miss Finland, Eliza Allen, is a junior at Astoria High School and is sponsored by Friends of Suomi Hall.
Senior Miss Norway, Molly Oien Lindstrom, is a junior at Astoria High School and is sponsored by the Sons of Norway Nidaros Lodge.
Senior Miss Sweden, Sofia Eaton, of Beaverton, is a senior at Mountainside High School and is sponsored by Vasa Swedish Lodge No. 215.
Junior Miss Denmark, Isla Hilmes, is a student at John Jacob Astor Elementary School and is sponsored by the Lower Columbia Danish Society.
Junior Miss Finland, Maci Thomas, attends Astoria schools and is sponsored by Friends of Suomi Hall.
Junior Miss Norway, Anna Stelzig, is a student at Lewis and Clark Elementary School and is sponsored by the Sons of Norway Nidaros Lodge.
Junior Miss Sweden, Violet Orton, is a student at Lewis and Clark Elementary and is sponsored by Vasa Swedish Lodge. She joined the Nordic Viking Dancers when she was five years old.
Crown Bearer Liam Major attends Lewis and Clark Elementary School and is sponsored by Vasa Swedish Lodge No. 215.
Senior Court Chaperone Emmi Collier is a physical education teacher at Astoria Middle School. She participated in previous festivals as Junior and Senior Miss Finland and as a Scandinavian dancer.
Junior Court Chaperone Tami Stelzig is a kindergarten teacher for the Astoria School District. As a child she was a Scandinavian dancer. She assisted with Suomi Summer School last summer and is part of the Scandinavian Dance group.
The princesses will be speaking to local lodges, and at other events, throughout the next several months in preparation for their “What My Heritage Means to Me” presentations on June 16. To request that the court appear at an event, email ASMFAPrincessCommittee@gmail.com.